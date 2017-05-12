County honors mothers, seniors

Douglas County has one upcoming event and three government meetings scheduled for next week.

To celebrate Older Americans Month, the Senior Center, Senior Connections and the Aging Disability Resource Center hosts an open house noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Superior Douglas County Senior Center, 1527 Tower Ave. Information is available about nutrition, transportation programs, wellness classes, and much more. Light refreshments will be served and drawings for door prizes will be given away. Please join us for this great event.

The Land Conservation Committee meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Room 207C of the courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior.

Extension, Education & Recycling Committee meets at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in Room 107 of the courthouse.

Finally, the County Board of Supervisors meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18 in Room 201 of the Government Center, 1316 N. 14th St., Superior.

Meeting agendas and more information about county government are available at douglascountywi.org.

I welcome your comments and suggestions. I can be reached at (715) 395-1429 or aaron.fregard@douglascountywi.org.