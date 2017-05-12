Weather Forecast

    County honors mothers, seniors

    By Aaron Fregard, Douglas County administration Today at 9:28 a.m.

    Douglas County wishes all the mothers out there a Happy Mother's Day this weekend.

    Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1908 in the United States, and became an official holiday in 1914. Since then it's obviously been commercialized, but it's also a good time to honor mothers as well as the influence of mothers on society.

    Douglas County has one upcoming event and three government meetings scheduled for next week.

    To celebrate Older Americans Month, the Senior Center, Senior Connections and the Aging Disability Resource Center hosts an open house noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Superior Douglas County Senior Center, 1527 Tower Ave. Information is available about nutrition, transportation programs, wellness classes, and much more. Light refreshments will be served and drawings for door prizes will be given away. Please join us for this great event.

    The Land Conservation Committee meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Room 207C of the courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior.

    Extension, Education & Recycling Committee meets at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in Room 107 of the courthouse.

    Finally, the County Board of Supervisors meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18 in Room 201 of the Government Center, 1316 N. 14th St., Superior.

    Meeting agendas and more information about county government are available at douglascountywi.org.

    I welcome your comments and suggestions. I can be reached at (715) 395-1429 or aaron.fregard@douglascountywi.org.

