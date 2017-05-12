Partnership doubles Y camp capacity

"We wanted to provide families and children with another fabulous learning opportunity," said District Administrator Janna Stevens. "We know our typical summer school doesn't work for all of our families so a collaboration between the School District and the YMCA makes perfect sense. In addition, the YMCA usually has a waiting list for summer learning. By providing buses and drivers we can hopefully take all learners."

The camp on the waterfront offers swimming, hiking, canoeing, group games, nature hunts, arts and crafts, cookouts and more for children who have completed kindergarten through grade five.

"We really want kids to be able to come out, for at least one week," said YMCA CEO Jackie Minor, who attended the camp as a child.

The people she met and the relationships she formed left a lasting impression.

"Something about camp changes your life," Minor said.The district will also be providing two teachers on site, she said, to keep a focus on literacy and prevent the "summer slide." The school district has added two additional pick-up locations for campers — Bryant and Lake Superior elementary schools.

The opportunity is open to all, not just members.

"The Y really is for everyone," said Aquatic Director Jon Riemer. "This is not an exclusive, high-end resort."

Scholarships are available for children to attend camp. Program assistance applications can be found online at www.superiorymca.org under the Financial Assistance tab or by visiting the YMCA at 9 N. 21st St. Last year, the YMCA provided more than $85,000 in financial aid and scholarships.

"People shouldn't hesitate to become part of the Y," Minor said. "The financial piece should not be their obstacle."

"We really are here to strengthen our community."

Weekly camp sessions take place June 7 through Aug. 30.

Volunteers are being sought to spruce up the camp at 7751 S. County Road S from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19. The work will include cleaning and construction of picnic tables. Lunch will be provided; participants should bring their own tools and rakes. Sign up at the front desk or call (715) 392-5611 to volunteer or for more information.