School district recognizes services

"We invite all those who have worked with retiring teachers, administrators and staff members to join the Board in acknowledging the dedicated work of these individuals," said Len Albrechte, Board president. "The Salute to Service is an opportunity to formally thank the many people who have dedicated their career to helping the children in our district."

District staff members retiring or ending their school career this year include: Julie Bard, Kent Bergum, Keith Borgh, Linnae Bosley, Robyn Deshayes, Gayle Dopp, Jane Hammann, Ron Hazzard, Mark Isabella, Jack Jamis, Linda Johnson, Mary Johnson-Garay, Patricia Keene, Karen Koehler, David Kukowski, Jean Leibfried, Maureen McGrath, Carol Nelson, Connie Noble, Joan Parenteau, Lynne Penney, Doreen Peterson, Joanne Pitt, Paul Skarman, Robin Silvernale, James Starzynski, Kathy Stuart, Jeannie Szymonowicz and Tracey Walt.

All have served a great cause and deserve credit for their contributions. The event is open to the public.