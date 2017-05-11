Ladysmith man faces federal prison for sex crimes

This prison term is to be followed by a lifetime-period of supervised release. Krauter pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 18.

After Krauter pleaded guilty to the federal charge and was taken into custody, several people came forward reporting that Krauter had sexually assaulted them when they were children. Krauter admitted that conduct and his sentence was intended to punish that behavior as well.

In sentencing Krauter, Judge Peterson found Krauter victimized many vulnerable people close to him and that he was a danger to the community.

The charge against Krauter was the result of an investigation conducted by the Marshfield Police Department and the Rusk County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman handled the prosecution.