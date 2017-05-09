Solve mysteries of Superior's past

Similar to the little library concept that provides children with reading materials on a revolving basis, good neighbor boxes would offer nonperishable food, household items, hygiene products and other necessities that people can take or share, said Angela Mertes, a member of the church and organizer of the event.

Over the next two weekends, starting May 12, the church will open its doors to small groups to solve puzzles leading to a treasure map to find the loot left behind by bank robber, Herman Lamm.

The story is they are trying to help us build a building, said Lake Point Pastor Ken Anders.

Lamm, known also as Barron Lamm and Harry Lamb among other aliases, was a Prussian Army soldier who emigrated to the United States became known as the father of the modern bank robbery for the planning and discipline that went into his heists. His techniques of casing the institution to conduct successful robberies was studied and imitated by other bank robbers, including the infamous John Dillinger.

Lamm was arrested in Superior in 1918. However, they didn't have enough to hold him, and he was released, Mertes said.

"We have this rich history and tradition that maybe not everyone knows about," Anders said. "What we're trying to do is bring a little bit of Superior's past and a little bit of what we can do together as a community into one."

He said the primary goal is to draw people together as a community.

"Through Superior's history there have been some notable characters that have found their way through Superior," Anders said. "Our story follows his life and what it would have been like if he met the love of his live in Superior."

Mertes said the fictional girlfriend worked at the Telegram, and the story is about their love, Mertes said.

The goal is to bring together groups of five to eight people who should be able solve the problems in about an hour and experience life in the 1920s.

"Participants will really have to use their brains to solve some of our puzzles," Mertes said.

The solve events begin at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. May 12 and May 19; and 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. May 13 and May 20 at Lake Point Church, 1226 Ogden Ave.

"As we were cleaning out this building, we find this oak desk ... and we have old periodicals that we'll be using" Mertes said. "I think it will be kind of interesting."