Among the stores he plans to keep open are those in Lakeville, Hermantown and Forest Lake in Minnesota and Fargo, the company's only store in North Dakota.

Marcus Lemonis, who bought the St. Paul-based outdoors retailer out of bankruptcy in April, posted a video on Twitter on Sunday morning to correct news reports that the chain was closing all its stores.

Most of those reports appeared to be based on a banner on GanderMountain.com that said "All 126 locations nationwide going out of business!" (Gander Mountain actually operates 162 stores in the U.S.)

"It is my estimation that we are going to probably end up having around 70 — maybe 75 — stores," Lemonis said in the four-and-a-half-minute video. "Our goal is to see the business survive and thrive, and take care of the people who work there."

While Lemonis' company Camping World bought the Gander Mountain brand and the leases on the company's stores in a bankruptcy auction April 28, a separate group of investors bought the retail chain's existing inventory with plans to liquidate it. Lemonis tweeted that the liquidators have control of the company's website until May 18.

Lemonis also said in the video that his goal is to keep the company's headquarters in St. Paul, but he added that will depend on the cost of rent.

GanderMountain.com will operate out of Greenville, N.C.

Lemonis tweeted that he is in the process of deciding which stores will remain open after the liquidation is complete, adding that this will depend on each location's profitability and the terms of its lease.

"I will not be picking stores that do not have a clear path to profitability," he said in the video.

In his tweets, he also said in Wisconsin he will keep stores open in Wausau, Franklin, Kenosha, DeForest and Onalaska. Gander Mountain announced in March that it would be closing stores in Woodbury, Rogers, Waite Park and Mankato.

Employees at stores that close will have an opportunity to interview at a nearby Camping World location.

