Melissa Melnick said on Facebook that “it has been confirmed” the body belonged to her son, 22-year-old Chris Stanley, who was weeks away from graduation.

Melnick had said in a Facebook video Thursday that authorities were “pretty sure” they’d found Stanley’s body.

“It’s not such happy news but at least they found my baby,” she said.

The Hennepin County sheriff’s office said deputies discovered the body while searching the river about 4 p.m. Thursday near the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge between Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Stanley’s roommate told authorities the two of them had climbed a fence to sit along the river the night of April 25.

He said a large wave swept them both into the river and over the St. Anthony Falls. The roommate pulled himself out of the water but was unable to find Stanley.

Melnick said her son’s cause of death was “consistent with drowning.”

The sheriff’s office said in a Thursday evening statement that it is still investigating and that the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office will identify the body and determine the cause and manner of death.