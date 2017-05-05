Council has options for filling vacant seat

The Council could leave the seat vacant for the remainder of the term until the voters elect a new representative in April 2019. The Council could also leave the seat vacant until a special election could be held in April 2018.

Councilors could also fill the seat by appointment. They have the option of filling the term for the remainder of the year and holding a special election in April 2018, or they could appoint someone to fulfill the term until the next regular election in April 2019.

In the past, the Council has sought letters of interest from constituents of the district and given the nominees an opportunity to address the body before voting for the preferred candidate.

City Clerk Terri Kalan said she anticipates the Council will weigh how to proceed during its regular meeting May 16, once the resignation is made official, with the goal of making an appointment June 6.

As of Friday morning, Garfield's announced decision to resign his seat hadn't been filed with the City Clerk's Office. The Council isn't required to accept the resignation.