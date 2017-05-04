Councilor steps down after public pressure

A Superior city councilor charged with an April 25 domestic incident has decided to step down after all.

In a news release issued by email Thursday evening, after the Telegram was sent to press, City Councilor Graham Garfield announced he had reconsidered his decision to remain on the Council.

"In the two days since I announced I would remain on Council, I have seen a negative reaction, and pressure put on other members of the Council that distracts from the true purpose of city government," Garfield wrote in his prepared statement. "Out of concern for the well-being of the community and wishing no harm upon my colleagues, I announce that I will be stepping down. It has been one of my life's greatest pleasures to serve the people of this city, and I hope that I can be an asset to the community again someday. I continue to support, as a citizen, a progressive agenda that will benefit all members of the community and make our city a better place to live."

Tuesday, before public weighed in, Garfield announced by email his intent to remain on the Council, a decision that didn't sit well with the public.

During the meeting, Councilor Brent Fennessey took the opportunity to address the Council about the allegations against Garfield; four residents also addressed the charges.

Garfield faces felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, and misdemeanor charges of domestic possession of a firearm while intoxicated, pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon — all domestic abuse charges. A citation for first offense operating while intoxicated was also filed against Garfield in connection with the incident.

Officers responded to a Banks Avenue residence at about 7:27 p.m. April 25 after a domestic dispute call was received from a third party; officers learned Garfield was the suspect, and he had left the residence prior to their arrival. He was located by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Pattison Park and taken into custody.

Garfield reportedly pointed a gun at the victim during an argument after drinking. Police later found the .22 mm pistol loaded with eight bullets at the Banks Avenue residence.

Garfield waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Douglas County Circuit Court and was bound over for arraignment on the felony charge May 26. He was ordered to have no contact with the reported victim, not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license, and not use or possess alcohol or dangerous weapons.

Fennessey noted Garfield is innocent until he is proven guilty, and he's hopeful Garfield receives a fair and speedy trial.

"This goes beyond being proven innocent or proven guilty," Fennessey said. "As elected officials, it is imperative that we hold the trust of the citizens ... once that trust has been broken, it needs to be addressed."

Fennessey said the trust people of Superior put in Garfield has been "completely destroyed" and hinders his ability to represent the 6th District.

"For me, as a loving husband and the father of three females, I am sickened by the report and the seriousness of the allegations," the councilor said.

Fennessey urged the Council to take action, and reiterated and joined Mayor Jim Paine's call for Garfield to step down.

"I would like to address the Council to urge them to take this issue seriously," Laura Gapske, a newly elected member of the Superior School Board, said Tuesday night. "I thank Councilor Fennessey for his words addressing this dark cloud that has hit our community. I've worked in the field of domestic violence for over 13 years, and my kids have to hear why we're here today. It's because of a city councilor's alleged poor actions. We need to talk as a city and move to a higher standard for public officials."

Gapske encouraged the council to make sure there is accountability for the councilor's alleged actions.

Pete MacInnes, a resident of the 6th District represented by Garfield, said he was grieved deeply when he saw the newspaper article and the charges filed against the councilor.

"I do believe that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and we must continue to allow that process to play itself out," MacInnes said. He urged Garfield to step down, and the Council to take action to remove him if he doesn't step down.

"As a former resident of his district, I'm very disappointed," said Kym Young, a community advocate. "I have grandchildren in this community that I am raising, young grandsons that I am raising to be respectful of women, to be respectful of our laws, and to be respectful of our community. I teach in this community that we need to be engaged in our civic activities, and we look to our elected officials and hold them to a higher standard, whether that's fair or not. That is how our society has worked and does work. You're held to a higher standard because you represent all the people. I am very disappointed in your actions and I am asking you, as a former constituent, to please step down."

Young said she doesn't believe that he can represent the people who are victims of domestic violence and can't serve as a good role model for children in the community.

"Do the honorable thing and don't make our city council take the next steps," Young said.