Highland man sentenced for child sex assault

A town of Highland man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for child sex assaults that occurred decades apart.

Michael William Hill, 47, pleaded guilty April 26 in Douglas County Circuit Court to felony charges of repeated sexual assault of a child and incest with a child.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for the repeated sexual assault of a child count, which is connected to incidents that occurred in 2014 and 2015. Hill was sentenced to 10 years initial confinement and 10 years extended supervision for the incest charge, which dates back to 1989 incidents. The sentences run consecutively. One count of first-degree child sex assault was dismissed but read in for sentencing; one count of child enticement was dismissed.

Hill was also ordered to register as a sex offender, have no contact with minors or any victims and pay more than $3,000 in fines and $133 restitution. Court filings indicate he plans to appeal the decision.

According to the criminal complaint involving the 2014-2015 incidents: The child, who was under the age of 13, was repeatedly assaulted by Hill in a number of Douglas County locations, including Hill's home and a bear blind. The child opened up about the incidents when visiting relatives during a trip. Toward the end, the child began saying "no," and Hill apologized and said he never should have made the child do it in the first place.

Hill admitted to Douglas County Sheriff's Detective Mike Miller that he had sexual contact with the child more than a dozen times, and that it was for his own sexual gratification. Hill admitted that he told the child not to tell anyone because he could go to jail.

The older incest charge was filed after the reported victim became aware of the recent charges. It involves incidents that occurred more than 25 years ago in the town of Maple, according to the complaint.