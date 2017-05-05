Superior man receives prison sentence for forgery, theft

Eric Scott Meteraud, 31, pleaded no contest Feb. 2 in Douglas County Circuit Court to three counts of forgery and two counts of theft movable property, special facts. Four additional counts of forgery were dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Meteraud will serve 30 months in prison and three years extended supervision for the theft charges and a consecutive sentence of 30 months in prison and three years extended supervision for the forgery charges. He was also ordered to pay more than $20,000 restitution and $516 in fines and court costs, and have no contact with the victims.

Meteraud was on probation for a trio of 2014 forgery convictions at the time the new crimes occurred. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to an additional 30 months in prison and two years extended supervision to be served consecutively.

The theft charges stem from an October 2015 incident in which two firearms were stolen from a Brule home. The more recent forgery charges are connected to fraudulent checks Meteraud wrote out to himself from Lakeside Trucking, his employer at the time. According to the criminal complaint, Meteraud forged the business owner's signature on 48 checks over a number of months in 2015.

The older case is connected to checks Meteraud forged from a previous employer Dan's Feed Bin, according to court records.