School district struggles to hire nurses

According to Lynne Bauer, director of health services for the Superior school district, the situation is quickly becoming untenable.

"We have to do something to make some kind of change," she said.

Superior faces the same challenge as many other school districts — the question of how to compete with higher wages offered to nurses in many clinic and hospital settings. If the school district cannot fill its vacancies, Bauer said, the current staff will be stretched too thin in September.

At the Superior School Board's committee of the whole meeting Monday, Bauer proposed a realignment of the nursing staff as a possible solution.

Currently, the school district employs three RNs and five LPNs. Because the LPN positions are not drawing interest, Bauer suggested reversing the ratio to have five RNs and only three LPNs on staff.

The change would cost the district an additional $72,000 annually, said Alayna Burger, school district business manager. However, if the school district cannot fill its vacancies and is forced to contract out work for the positions, the annual cost would be more than $125,000.

The School Board voted unanimously to move the matter forward to its regular meeting.

In other business:

· It was announced Monday that the food services department applied for and received a National School Lunch Program Equipment Assistance grant. The grant, totaling $57,137, will go toward a new oven at Northern Lights Elementary School and a new salad bar at Superior Middle School.

The oven costs nearly $50,000 and will replace an outdated oven and two old steamers. The salad bar will go into use at the middle school in the fall.

· Northern Lights Elementary School earned a Wisconsin Title I School of Recognition award for the 2016-17 school year, making it the fifth consecutive year the school has been honored.

Northern Lights was honored as a Beating-the-Odds school. To earn the award, a school must be within the top 25 percent of high-poverty schools in the state and have above-average student achievement in reading and mathematics when compared similar schools.

· During the reorganization of the School Board, officers remained the same, with Len Albrecht named president and Christina Kintop named vice president. Robert Morehouse was appointed treasurer, while Mike Raunio was named school clerk.