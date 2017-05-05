Deferred judgment negates jail for Moose Lodge theft

Patrick Kevin Remington, 66, pleaded no contest April 10 to felony theft in a business setting. He was offered the two-year deferred agreement at his April 24 sentencing.

Under the conditions of the agreement he must pay at least $236 per month toward the $5,663 restitution that is owed. Remington was also ordered to have no violent or abusive contact with the Moose Club and pay a $50 fine plus court costs.

If Remington successfully completes the deferred agreement, the charge will be amended to a misdemeanor with a joint recommendation for no further penalties.

Remington had served as treasurer and was serving as interim administrator of the lodge when the theft was initially discovered in August.

According to the criminal complaint:

It was found that money was missing from pay-out bags, gaming machines, deposit bags, the bingo bag and the activity fund. Money was also missing from hall rentals dating back to June. When confronted with the thefts in September, Remington admitted taking the money and signed a list stating the total was $5,663.

When Remington failed to get a loan to pay the money back, he asked if he could instead make payments. The lodge turned in the loss to its insurance company.

Remington allegedly told Superior Police Officer Cory Hanson that he was lending the money to his secretary, who had left her position in March 2016 and had a sick husband, according to the criminal complaint. He admitted he did not have the authority to lend any of the lodge money, and denied having any record of the loans.