Public record

Jane Marie Hagedorn, 41, Duluth, three counts issue worthless checks, guilty pleas, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $8,555 restitution, DNA sample, $1299 fine and court costs; six additional counts issue worthless checks, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Jan. 19

Jeffrey Wayne Thompson, 29, 2818 John Ave., No. 3, burglary, guilty plea, six years of probation, nine months jail, Huber work release, $325 restitution, $476 court costs.

Ryan Emmett O'Meara, 27, Lake Nebagamon, felony bail jumping amended to a misdemeanor, domestic disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, 68 days jail; additional count felony bail jumping, no contest plea, three years of probation, 84 days jail, consecutive, no violent or abusive contact with victim, $604 fine and court costs; additional count domestic disorderly conduct, child abuse, additional count bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Jan. 20

Von Harold Johnson, 42, Brule, operating while revoked amended to no valid driver's license, no contest plea, $182 court costs.

Reidun Marie Henrickson, 33, 1023 Hammond Ave., retail theft, obstructing an officer, guilty pleas, five months jail, Huber work release, $50 restitution, $476 fine and court costs; disorderly conduct, guilty plea, 90 days in jail, concurrent, Huber work release, $521 fine and court costs; criminal damage to property, dismissed.

James Lee Gordon, 37, Bayfield, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, guilty pleas, 18 months of probation concurrent, 41 days jail, DNA sample, $721 fine and court costs; two counts bail jumping, dismissed.

Christopher R. Dietrich, 40, 6120 Banks Ave., hit and run causing injury amended to reckless driving causing bodily harm, guilty plea, 30 days jail, $831 fine and court costs.

Jan. 23

Ryan Michael Burm, 33, 706 E. Third St., party to burglary, forgery, guilty pleas, 18 months in prison, four years extended supervision concurrent, $5,510 restitution, no contact with victims, random urinalysis, $1,587 court costs; additional count party to burglary, three additional counts forgery, fraud on hotel, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Kelsey Reuail Schlais, 35, 1716 Oakes Ave., carrying a concealed knife, no contest plea, one day jail, $516 fine and court costs; delivery of meth, no contest plea, three years of probation, eight months jail, Huber work release, $100 restitution, $759 fine and court costs; disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Aaron Michael Ellerman, 21, Superior, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, no contest plea, one year in prison, one year extended supervision, $3,788 restitution, no contact with victim, DNA sample, $897 court costs.

Jan. 24

Kurt Allen Malec, 36, Maple, domestic stalking, guilty plea, deferred judgment of conviction; domestic telephone harassment, guilty plea, 30 days jail, Huber work release.

Toni Rae Backlund, 29, Duluth, forgery, probation revoked, three years of initial confinement, 30 months of extended supervision, obtain GED.

Nicole Lynn Johnson, 28, 1710 N. 20th St., Apt. 202, second offense in three years operating without a license amended to no valid driver's license, guilty plea, $150 fine.