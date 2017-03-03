Fraser works with OSHA, union on burn investigation

The incident occurred Feb. 6 during work on a vessel undergoing service and repairs by Fraser during winter layup in the Duluth-Superior Harbor. The worker, a member of the Boilermakers union, sustained burns while doing work and remains hospitalized in Duluth.

"After the incident happened and after we knew our team member was receiving proper medical care, we reported it to OSHA and the Boilermakers," James Farkas, president and chief operating officer of Fraser Industries, said in a prepared statement. "We're now working together with OSHA and the Boilermakers to understand fully how this happened and to prevent any future incidents from happening. Our thoughts and prayers are with our team member and his family."

The investigation involves a review of company policies, interviews with those in the immediate area when the incident occurred and an onsite investigation of the area where the incident occurred.

Earlier this year, Fraser reached an agreement with OSHA to pay a $700,000 fine and to make safety improvements to settle a case related to employee exposure to lead from paint and other sources during the repowering and refurbishing of the Herbert C. Jackson, a 57-year-old Great Lakes freighter.

Fraser Shipyards, founded in 1890 in Superior, is the last major independent shipyard on the U.S. side of the Great Lakes.