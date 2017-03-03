Iron River library plans expansion

Dave and Lisa Goldberg, and Jim and Susan Swenson, have each made a four-year pledge for $100,000. These are matching funds that go toward all money raised via fundraisers, individual donations, donated goods and services, and grants earmarked for the Iron River Library expansion project.

The couples credit their connection to the area, along with the community's overwhelming support of the expansion as reasons they are making this multi-year commitment. In addition, the library was recently notified by Bayfield County of receiving a $30,000 Building Strong Libraries grant.

"These grants and pledges are an affirmation that our expansion plans are fiscally responsible, yet meet the growing needs of our community," said Linda Hultman, Board President. "Our library is a local treasure that brings the community together, while enhancing literacy and removing barriers to the digital divide that is often seen in rural communities."

The expansion is the result of a 2013 comparison of similar-sized communities, in which it became evident the library is serving more people with less space. The same comparison found that circulation levels are equal to those found in larger libraries in larger communities.

"We've been pleasantly overwhelmed with the community's response to support this expansion project," Board Treasurer Carey Edwards says. "Individuals are giving what they can, and together these gifts are going to take this project from vision to reality."

About $426,000 is needed to complete the project.

Groundbreaking is planned for this spring with the interior portion of the project wrapping up at the end of 2017.

Despite moving forward, donations are still needed to complete the project and do additional exterior work including a new parking lot and landscaping. Donations are being accepted by cash, check or credit card at the Iron River Library, or over the phone by calling (715) 372-5451. To learn more about the project, visit ironriver.wislib.org.