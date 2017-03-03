Busy week ahead as county catches up

The Douglas County Revolving Loan Fund Board meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Room 207C at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., Superior. The board oversees the Douglas County Revolving Loan Fund, established in 1986 from oil and gas exploration fees paid to Douglas County. The fund, with assets in excess of $1 million has provided funding to over 70 businesses since its inception. The board will review the fund's portfolio and convene into closed session to consider a loan application from Zenith Landmark LLC and Earth Rider Brewery.

The Forest, Parks and Recreation Committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Forestry Headquarters, 9182 E. Hughes Ave., Solon Springs, to open and approve timber sale bids. Responsible timber harvesting is an important part of the county's Forestry Management Plan. Each year, timber on about 5,000 acres of county forestland is put out for bid. In 2016, revenue from timber sales not only paid for all of the expenses of the Forestry Department but also contributed more than $2.64 million to the county's general fund. With more than 270,000 acres, Douglas County has the largest county forest in Wisconsin.

The Zoning Committee meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Room 201 of the Government Center, 1316 N. 14th St., Superior. The committee holds a public hearing at 10 a.m. to hear requests for amendments to the Douglas County Zoning Ordinance from petitioners in the towns of Parkland, Superior and Lakeside; appeals of the subdivision ordinance from petitioners in the towns of Brule, Hawthorne and Summit; conditional-use permit applications from applicants in the towns of Gordon, Highland and Amnicon; and conditional-use permit renewals from non-metallic mine owners and operators in the towns of Oakland, Gordon, Amnicon and Solon Springs.

The Children's Community Options Program Advisory Committee meets at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 207C of the courthouse. The committee elects officers, reviews the program's budget and five-year plan.

The Executive Committee of the Douglas County Board meets at 3:30 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in Room 207C of the courthouse. The committee consists of the chairs of the County's standing committees. Douglas County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert is the committee chairman. The committee will consider the establishment of a Veterans Committee consisting of Douglas County Board members and citizens. The Committee will also consider a "Responsible Bidder Ordinance," which is supported by local trade unions. In addition, the committee will discuss an amendment to the County Board Rules of Procedure to allow public comment, at the beginning of County Board meetings, on Board meeting agenda items.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Douglas County Advisory Committee is also scheduled to meet on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The meeting, which is scheduled for 4:15 pm, will be held in the Public Health Conference Room 327 of the Government Center. The committee will elect officers, review bylaws and receive updates from staff members.

The Health and Human Services Board meets at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held in Room 207C of the courthouse The board, like the Executive Committee, discusses the establishment of a Veterans Committee. The Health and Human Services Board has jurisdiction over the Douglas County Veterans Service Office.

