Concept for development

The plan includes commercial space to the east near Tower Avenue.

If developed, the site could offer 82,000-square-feet of retail space, 40 apartment units, 52 town house unit and 30 twin home or duplex units.

"This is the concept plan that LHB provided to us," said Douglas County Administrator Andy Lisak.

Douglas County's Land and Development Committee approved $10,000 for the design concept late October after efforts to solicit development proposals for the 21-acre site netted no interest.

The goal behind developing the design was to give local developers who may not be able to handle the entire project the opportunity to develop elements of the concept.

The overall concept calls for three commercial buildings to the east and one on the northeast corner of the property — near Tower Avenue — would provide commercial space.

Residential space would come in the form of apartments to the south, townhouses would fill the center and southwest portion of the property, and a cul du sac lined with twin homes would fill out the northwest corner of the property to the center of the property.

The twin homes have zero lot line so you could have different owners on either side, Lisak said.

"That's really a hot commodity," Lisak said. "You're finding a lot of people looking for twin homes."

Supervisor Terry White questioned the market the housing would be geared for; Lisak said the demand is for market-rate housing and that's the goal of the project.

The Land and Development Committee approved the concept Tuesday.

"This might not be the final design, but it's showing you how you would lay it out," Lisak said.

Lisak said he is still working with the city to determine the costs for infrastructure — sewers and roads to the property. Whether that would be a government investment or a developer's cost hasn't been determined.

Once that has been decided, Lisak said the county can start to parcel out the property so different developers can do elements of the project.

"I think it's pretty exciting to envision some of this stuff happening," Lisak said.

"I think it's very exciting," said Supervisor Alan Jaques, a member of the committee.

"We probably want to have some say on design standards ... so when it's built, it looks like it fits," Lisak said. "The commercial is going to help the residential, and vice versa."