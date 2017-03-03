WITC students experience effects of aging

"Both my parents had macular degeneration," said Klinksiek, a gerontology student at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College. "To put the goggles on and see that big hole in my vision hurt my heart. It was hard to realize them walking around like that."

The school's gerontology-aging services professional program is designed to train service providers to work with the aging population. So they put themselves in the shoes of those older adults.

Students donned adaptive gear ranging from gloves and boots to headphones and vests in their physical aspects of aging course, each designed to simulate the effects of aging. The specialized equipment was purchased with a federal Advanced Careers and Training for Healthcare Grant.

Everything took on greater significance when Liz Norén was wearing a suit to simulate a stroke.

"Even sitting down was a struggle," she said.

Students took a virtual dementia tour during the course on Alzheimer's and dementia.

"That was pretty mind-opening," Norén said. "I didn't realize how debilitating it is."

She described it as listening to an out of tune TV station while dealing with random alarms and flashing lights. Norén started humming to herself five minutes into the demonstration just to get herself through.

Instructor Jennifer Ellis has 20 years of experience in the field. She's seen students struck speechless by the power of the virtual dementia tour.

The coursework came as a surprise to Norén, a former CNA who works with the Douglas County Foster Grandparent Program.

"I thought it was going to be more of the medical aspect to helping older people, not the social aspect," she said. "It was much more in-depth than I thought it would be."

It's made a difference in how she sees the world.

"If I go into a business I do a quick scan," Norén said, looking for ways to make it more senior-friendly.

That's a view the Ashland community is trying cultivate.

"We're working with a group to train businesses to be dementia-friendly," said Dale Kelm, owner of Birch Haven Senior Living facilities in Ashland.

The state is aging rapidly. By 2030, the Department of Health Services estimates that more than 20 percent of Douglas County residents will be age 65 and older. In surrounding counties like Bayfield, Washburn and Sawyer, that number jumps to more than 27 percent.

"Services, whether big or small, can have a huge impact on people's ability to remain independent and healthy in their homes," said Mary Bovee, executive director of Age Well Arrowhead.

The Duluth-based nonprofit hired Klinksiek as an aging services specialist.

"She was able to take the position to a whole new level," Bovee said.

The gerontology course gives such a valuable perspective that Kelm plans to have his new assistant administrator take it.

"That just makes her a better administrator," he said.

While a two-year gerontology degree is available, WITC also offers technical certificates for dementia care, and health care and service provider. That's the route Klinksiek took, since she already has a bachelor's degree.

Ellis said prospective students can mix and match courses to enhance their own knowledge of the senior experience. The classes aren't reserved solely for gerontology students.

"It amazes me that any career can benefit from taking this class," Norén said. "It affects any aspect of business."

WITC-Superior's first class of gerontology students graduate in May, ready to look at the community around them with fresh eyes.

"There's going to be an ever-growing number of seniors in our state," Kelm said. "That degree could take you to all kinds of occupations."

For more information about the program, visit www.witc.edu/pgmpages/gerontology/index.htm.