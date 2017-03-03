SPD seeks name for new K9

"In the fall they will return to St. Paul for narcotics detection certification," said Traffic Lt. Thor Trone.

The department is asking the community to help name the new dog. Suggestions can be posted on the Superior Police Department Facebook page.

"We don't know if it's a male or female and we don't have a picture yet," the department posted Wednesday. "99 percent chance it's a German Shepard, though."

The bulk of the funding for the new K9 is coming through the AMSOIL Northland Law Enforcement K9 Foundation — which accepts individual donations — and an Enbridge Safe Community Program grant, with additional assistance provided through partnerships with local businesses.

"Between the three sources, they are covering 100 percent of the expenses," said Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander.

Most agencies the size of Superior's have two to three dogs, Trone said. One dog provides the department with K9 coverage of about 25 percent or less.

"That requires us to call upon other agencies like Duluth Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff, St. Louis County Sheriff, and even the U.S. Border Patrol," Trone said. "We return the favor obviously, but calling from outside the police department takes time and that delays the response."

In 2016, Superior Police Officer Nick Eastman and his K9, Marik, were deployed 116 times for various purposes, including tracking, narcotics, building searches and community events. Superior aims to double its K9 coverage with the addition of Harriman and his partner.

A K9's abilities for tracking and searching are extremely valuable, Trone said. A dog can be sent to search a building or wooded area ahead of officers to alert them to suspects or apprehend them. The ability a K9 has to sniff out narcotics is critical.

"Drugs can be easily hidden and may be missed if we don't have access to a trained K9 whose nose will help us find it," Trone said.

The dogs and their handlers are also part of the department's community relations efforts.

"People love the dogs and we do our best to have the dogs present to meet and demonstrate their abilities at events," Trone said.