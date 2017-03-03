DNR sells land in Bayfield, Douglas counties

All properties are accessible by a state, county or town road or easement.

These parcels have been posted for bid as Auction 17123-70 on www.WisconsinSurplus.com. The bidding process will close Wednesday, March 15, 2017 starting at 10 a.m. It is important to note that one parcel listed for sale is a combination of four separate parcels that were combined for marketing purposes.

In October 2016, the Natural Resources Board approved phase three of land sales, including 86 parcels totaling about 3,185 acres. Of these 86 parcels, 33 were landlocked with no legal access from a road and will be marketed to adjoining property owners, while 29 were to be marketed for a government entity, both landlocked and accessible, and 24 of the parcels were accessible for public sale to the general public with restrictions. Counties, cities and townships have a first right to purchase these parcels for the minimum transaction value.

In January 2017, the Natural Resources Board approved three additional parcels for public sale that total 110.90 acres to be added to the DNR land sales. These parcels will be marketed in the future.

For more information about the land sale program under Act 20, visit dnr.wi.gov and search keywords "land sales."