4 Corners camp in promotes literacy, healthy food

"I think it's a great opportunity for students," said Robin Lisdahl as she watched her daughter, Adalyn, dance the Sid Shuffle with fellow third-graders. "They seem to enjoy it."

In addition to following dance moves, the kids turned cartwheels, ran around and played tag.

"Hopefully we're kicking it off good," said Jamie Nord, a mom and Sterling Silver Studio instructor who led the dancing in the gymnasium.

Students spent the first few hours after school reading by flashlight, making a paper bag light, snacking on trail mix and dancing.

"They get to stay after school with their friends," Lisdahl said.

Many toted sleeping bags, warm blankets and stuffed animals to the event for their reading sessions.

Seventh-grader Alicia Willoughby has been involved in the annual camp in event since she was a first grader at Four Corners.

"I thought they were really fun," Alicia said, and a nice time to get away and hang out with her friends.

She was back Friday to help the younger students create reading lights out of paper bags and tea lights. It's something she's enjoyed doing since moving on to Superior Middle School.

"You just get to see all the kids every year," Alicia said. "It's interesting to see how everything changes."

At 5:30 p.m., family members joined the students for dinner and more activities, including the chance to make fruit kabobs and hummus, chat about literacy on the internet and taste some of the vegetables being served at Superior schools.

About 70 families — 200 people total — attended the camp in, which focuses on literacy. This year's event was funded in part by a PTA Healthy School Meals grant.

"We want to encourage families to learn more about the healthy lunch program," said Ellen Chika, Four Corners parent involvement coordinator.

The Superior School District's food service department has been making changes, both online and on the menu.

"One of the big initiatives we're focusing on this next year is fresh fruits and vegetables," said food service director Jamie Wilson, with the goal of getting rid of all canned produce.

As a heat and serve kitchen, the director said, there are not a lot of opportunity for the district to change the main dish at the center of the tray, but there are many opportunities to change the food surrounding it. He aims to use the district's buying power to choose local options.

"I'd even be happy if our fruits and vegetables came from southern Wisconsin," Wilson said, with the goal of getting them "As close as we can; as fresh as we can."

The district connected with a farmer's cooperative in Bayfield in the fall to purchase 400 pounds of blueberries and 6,000 pounds of locally-grown apples, Wilson said. That produce lasted through December.

He said the district has also reached out to Superior-based Bay Produce, which provides fresh tomatoes and peppers.

Another recent change may encourage more families to get school lunch. The district now accepts online applications for free and reduced lunch at the same site where families can pay lunch balances.

Wilson pointed out that families can re-apply any time during the school year if their household situation or income changes. For more information or to fill out an online application, visit superiorkidz.com, call 715-394-8707 or email foodservice@superior.k12.wi.us.