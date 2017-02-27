Probe into wrong Oscar winner announcement deepens
LOS ANGELES -- Oscars officials on Monday, Feb. 27, were investigating an embarrassing mix-up over the best picture award, which eventually went to African-American coming-of-age drama "Moonlight," after a ceremony studded with political jokes and minor mishaps.
In a mistake that stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd in Hollywood and a television audience worldwide, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway at first said the winner was romantic musical "La La Land," the presumed best picture favorite.
As both films' casts stood awkwardly on stage, Beatty explained he had received the wrong envelope.
PricewaterhouseCoopers, which oversees the ballots, confirmed the error.
"We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred," the professional services firm said in a statement while apologizing to "Moonlight," "La La Land," Beatty, Dunaway and Oscars viewers.
Two PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants, Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, are tasked with holding all 24 winner envelopes during the ceremony, according to an article in Medium published before the show. The pair was to stand on either side of the stage, off-screen, and hand envelopes to the respective presenters.
Just days before the Oscars, Cullinan told the Huffington Post in an interview that the procedure for dealing with the hand-off of an incorrect envelope, other than signaling to a stage manager, was unclear.
"It's so unlikely," Cullinan told the Huffington Post.
Sunday night's best picture gaffe may have been unlikely, but it was not unprecedented. In 1964, Sammy Davis Jr. was given the wrong envelope in the category for best music score.
Officials from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences were not available to comment.
"Is that the craziest Oscar moment of all time?" Stone, who won the best actress award for her "La La Land" role as a struggling actress, told reporters backstage.
While the best picture mix-up took top spot in the evening's embarrassments, the ceremony was beset with smaller blunders.
During the "in memoriam" segment, the name of celebrated Australian costume designer Janet Patterson, who died last year, was accompanied by a photo of Jan Chapman, an Australian movie producer who is alive and well.
Also, Auli'i Cravalho, the 16-year-old actress and lead voice in Disney's animated film "Moana," was struck on the head with a flag waved by a backup dancer while performing the best song-nominated "How Far I'll Go."
"Moonlight," a tale about a young boy struggling with poverty and his sexuality in Miami, also brought a supporting actor Oscar for first-timer Mahershala Ali.
Viola Davis won for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in African-American family drama "Fences."
The recognition for both the actors and their films was a stark contrast to the 2016 Academy Awards, when no actors of color were even nominated.
"Moonlight" producer Adele Romanski said she hoped the movie would inspire "little black boys and brown girls and other folks watching at home who feel marginalized."‘La La Land’ sweeps show
"La La Land" began the evening with a leading 14 nominations and emerged with the most wins at six, including for its score and theme song "City of Stars." Director Damien Chazelle, 32, became the youngest person ever to win for best director.
"Manchester by the Sea" star Casey Affleck was named best actor, winning his first Oscar despite 2010 sexual harassment allegations that resurfaced during awards season. Affleck denied the allegations, which were settled out of court.
The best picture mistake during Hollywood's biggest night seemed to eclipse the prior three hours of a show peppered with jokes about U.S. President Donald Trump, capping an awards season marked by celebrities' fiery protests of his policies.
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel fired off political zingers and even tweeted at the Republican president, getting no immediate response.
Several celebrities wore blue ribbons on Sunday in support of the American Civil Liberties Union advocacy group, which worked to get Trump's bid to ban travelers from seven majority Muslim nations blocked in U.S. courts.
But for the most part, the speeches were mild or made general pleas for tolerance rather than direct attacks on Trump.
Iranian director Asghar Farhadi was an exception. His drama "The Salesman" was named best foreign-language film, but Farhadi boycotted the ceremony because of Trump's travel ban.
In a speech given on his behalf by Iranian-American space expert Anousheh Ansari, Farhadi said his absence was due to "an inhumane law that bans entry into the U.S. ... Dividing the world into the 'us' and 'our enemies' categories creates fear, a deceitful justification for aggression and war."The winners
- Best picture: "Moonlight" (WINNER) "Arrival" "Fences" "Hacksaw Ridge" "Hell or High Water" "Hidden Figures" "La La Land" "Lion" "Manchester by the Sea"
- Lead actor: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea" (WINNER) Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge" Ryan Gosling, "La La Land," Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic" Denzel Washington, "Fences"
- Lead actress: Emma Stone, "La La Land" (WINNER) Isabelle Huppert, "Elle" Ruth Negga, "Loving" Natalie Portman, "Jackie" Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
- Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight" (WINNER) Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water" Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea" Dev Patel, "Lion" Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"
- Supporting actress: Viola Davis, "Fences" (WINNER) Naomie Harris, "Moonlight" Nicole Kidman, "Lion" Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures" Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"
- Best director: "La La Land," Damien Chazelle (WINNER) "Hacksaw Ridge," Mel Gibson "Moonlight," Barry Jenkins "Manchester by the Sea," Kenneth Lonergan "Arrival," Denis Villeneuve
- Animated feature: "Zootopia," Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer (WINNER) "Kubo and the Two Strings," Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner "Moana," John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer "My Life as a Zucchini," Claude Barras and Max Karli "The Red Turtle," Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki
- Animated short: "Piper," Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer (WINNER) "Blind Vaysha," Theodore Ushev "Borrowed Time," Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj "Pear Cider and Cigarettes," Robert Valley and Cara Speller "Pearl," Patrick Osborne
- Adapted screenplay: "Moonlight," Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney (WINNER) "Arrival," Eric Heisserer "Fences," August Wilson "Hidden Figures," Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi "Lion," Luke Davies
- Original screenplay: "Manchester by the Sea," Kenneth Lonergan (WINNER) "20th Century Women," Mike Mills "Hell or High Water," Taylor Sheridan "La La Land," Damien Chazelle "The Lobster," Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
- Cinematography: "La La Land," Linus Sandgren (WINNER) "Arrival," Bradford Young "Lion," Greig Fraser "Moonlight," James Laxton "Silence," Rodrigo Prieto
- Best documentary feature: "O.J.: Made in America," Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow (WINNER) "13th," Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish "Fire at Sea," Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo "I Am Not Your Negro," Raoul Peck, Remi Grellety and Hebert Peck "Life, Animated," Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman
- Best documentary short subject: "The White Helmets," Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara (WINNER) "4.1 Miles," Daphne Matziaraki "Extremis," Dan Krauss "Joe's Violin," Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen "Watani: My Homeland," Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis
- Best live action short film: "Sing," Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy (WINNER) "Ennemis Interieurs," Selim Azzazi "La Femme et le TGV," Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff "Silent Nights," Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson "Timecode," Juanjo Gimenez
- Best foreign language film: "The Salesman," Iran (WINNER) "A Man Called Ove," Sweden "Land of Mine," Denmark "Tanna," Australia "Toni Erdmann," Germany
- Film editing: "Hacksaw Ridge," John Gilbert (WINNER) "Arrival," Joe Walker "Hell or High Water," Jake Roberts "La La Land," Tom Cross "Moonlight," Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon
- Sound editing: "Arrival," Sylvain Bellemare (WINNER) "Deep Water Horizon," Wylie Stateman and Renee Tondelli "Hacksaw Ridge," Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright "La La Land," Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan "Sully," Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman
- Sound mixing: "Hacksaw Ridge," Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace (WINNER) "Arrival," Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Claude La Haye "La La Land," Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi," Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth
- Production design: "La La Land," David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco (WINNER) "Arrival," Patrice Vermette, Paul Hotte "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock "Hail, Caesar!," Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh "Passengers," Guy Hendrix Dyas, Gene Serdena
- Original score: "La La Land," Justin Hurwitz (WINNER) "Jackie," Mica Levi "Lion," Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka "Moonlight," Nicholas Britell "Passengers," Thomas Newman
- Original song: "City of Stars," "La La Land" -- Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (WINNER) "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," "La La Land" -- Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul "Can't Stop the Feeling," "Trolls" -- Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster "The Empty Chair," "Jim: The James Foley Story" -- Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting "How Far I'll Go," "Moana" -- Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Makeup and hair: "Suicide Squad," Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson (WINNER) "A Man Called Ove," Eva von Bahr and Love Larson "Star Trek Beyond," Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
- Costume design: "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," Colleen Atwood (WINNER) "Allied," Joanna Johnston "Florence Foster Jenkins," Consolata Boyle "Jackie," Madeline Fontaine "La La Land," Mary Zophres
- Visual effects: "The Jungle Book," Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon (WINNER) "Deepwater Horizon," Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton "Doctor Strange," Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould "Kubo and the Two Strings," Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould