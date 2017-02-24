Exposition district garners support

Tiffany credited civic leaders in Superior with making the case.

"It sends a clear message to us with 75 percent of those voting that the people of Superior do want this," Tiffany said. He said while there is still work to do to convince other legislators this is a good idea, it is something that has been successful in Milwaukee for many years.

Bruce Thompson, president of Better City Superior, a business-driven initiative to turn the city's fortunes around that began more than three years ago, said he was thrilled to have Tiffany's support plan for the legislation that would allow the city to create an exposition district.

Under the plan, tax revenue raised through a half-percent consumption tax and a 2.75 percent hotel/motel tax, would allow the city to leverage bonding to develop complementary assets to draw tourists to Superior and improve the quality of life for city residents. The vision includes about a $125 million development that could include a theater, hotel, indoor water park, convention center and indoor field house for soccer and lacrosse, developed through a public-private partnership.

Thompson said Tiffany promised to either put the measure in the state budget or write legislation, whichever will get done faster.

"Having a guy like that, with that much influence and involvement down there, taking the lead on this is really a huge step for us," Thompson said. "We always go down there to Superior Days, hoping it will happen, to get someone to carry our flag — and we have that."

Better City Superior consultant, Superior-native Bill McCoshen, said the most expedient route to move the proposal forward would be to get it in the budget. He'll be working with legislators to make sure that happens.

Superior Business Improvement District Director Lindsey Jacobson said she was glad to hear that Tiffany was supportive of the plan, which will be developed to enhance Superior's downtown.

"I'm very excited about it," Jacobson said. "I would love to see something that is downtown adjacent; any development near our downtown is going to be awesome. It's going to help businesses that are already there and help bring people to our downtown."

Councilor Brent Fennessey said of all the issues delegates brought to Madison this week, the creation of a exposition district was the one that rose to the top with the three legislators and staff members for another two legislators his lobbying team met with.

"All who we met with were very positive, especially after pointing to the results of the nonbinding referendum passing with such a great majority," Fennessey said.

"Overall, I think it was very positive this year," said Jessica Hehir, public relations and marketing associate for Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College. She said while legislators were busy and unavailable last year, this year members of the Legislature were very engaged. Many visited a student showcase that was held in the Capitol Rotunda, and delegates had a greater chance to meet with legislators during lobbying and the annual banquet and showcase of Northern Wisconsin businesses.

Tiffany, who spoke to the delegates Wednesday, seemed enthusiastic about creating the exposition district, Hehir said.

"Our local representatives have always been very supportive, but they don't have the pull of the majority party," Thompson said. "This could very well be the way government should work with bipartisan support."

The timing of the support comes as the Joint Committee on Finance works to set the state budget after Gov. Scott Walker released his plan for the next two years earlier this month.

"The hard work that Better City Superior did and the overwhelming support that the referendum received from the citizens of Superior gave us a lot of momentum going into Madison," said Douglas County Administrator Andy Lisak.

Thompson credits city voters' support for the referendum with giving the idea a big push.

"That just rocked the boat down there," Thompson said.