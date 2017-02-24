Weather alters rink rally

The unusually warm weather — 55 degrees — didn't put an end to the town's inaugural Rink Rally, just changed it.

"Want to go on the big snowbank?" Jayce asked his brother. They headed off to play in the melting snow.

A group of teens found new ways to use the rink.

"We're going to go boot skating," said Grace Human, who was spending the weekend with her grandparents, Bernie and Lu Human of Highland.

The rally was meant to bring neighbors together and celebrate the town's new ice skating rink, which opened in January.

"This is our first real community-oriented activity," said Sam Jones, a town supervisor.

"We thought planning it for the middle of February in northern Wisconsin should have been a safe bet," said Diane LeClair Somerville, a member of the Highland Volunteer Fire Department. "Not this year."

Town residents and cabin owners congregated in the old town hall, a rustic log building with a mysterious history, to enjoy brats and hot dogs grilled by Somerville's husband, Steve.

"When they sent out the postcard I was so excited," said Linda Taber of Superior, who owns a cabin in Highland. "An excuse to come down to the cabin."

She gave Jones a hug and shook hands with Will Kiefer, 82, of Highland.

Youngsters slid on the water-covered ice, holding races and striking poses. Jones' wife, Deb, walked their grandson Landon across the rink. Fire Chief Ron Cairns put on ice skates for the first time this winter, then quickly took them off again. S'mores were made beside a wood fire.

The town paid $3,000 for dirt work and tree removal to create the rink this fall, and the fire department flooded it six times to build up a base.

"I think it's awesome," said Deb Jones. "We don't have any community business to congregate around here." And the closest rinks are in Lake Nebagamon and Barnes.

People have been using the ice, Cairns said.

"We've done a lot of snow-blowing and shoveling on it," said Jayce's mom, Jessica.

In October, the town formed a parks and recreation committee. The group aims to repair the old town hall, which was replaced 12 years ago but remains a central point in the community. The building is used as a warming shack in the winter and by Boy Scout Troop 212 in the summer.

The committee plans to seek grants to repair the building, Sam Jones said. The cost could range from $20,000 to $100,000 depending on what they do. To snag a grant, they need to know the structure's origin story.

Bob Johnson of Highland has started digging up paperwork on the site.

"It was an archery preserve in the '30s," he said, but it's unclear who built the hall.

"This construction is a symbol of the WPA or CCC," Kiefer said, pointing out the log walls and furniture.

Anyone with pictures or information to share about the town hall's history is asked to call the town office at (715) 374-2046 or email clerk@townofhighland.net.