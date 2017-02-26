Vroomans know national security adviser

For Bruce and Sue Vrooman of Superior, McMaster is more than a name.

McMaster is a highly regarded military tactician and strategic thinker, but his selection surprised some observers who wondered how the officer, whose Army career stalled at times for his questioning of authority, would deal with a White House that has not welcomed criticism.

"He is highly respected by everybody in the military and we're very honored to have him," Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach where he spent the weekend. "He's a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience."

"Our new National Security Advisor, three-star General H.R. McMaster, served with our son, Jeremy, for quite a few years," Sue Vrooman wrote in an email to the Telegram.

McMaster and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jeremy Vrooman first met at Schweinfurt, Germany when it was an active Army base.

"H.R. gave Jeremy the nickname 'Scooter' while there," said Vrooman, who lives in Superior's Allouez neighborhood. "Jeremy was the driver for Major Mark Rice, and they would travel closely with Colonel McMaster during their days at Schweinfurt. Jeremy really admired and respected H.R., and talked to us about him all the time."

The two reconnected a few years later when Jeremy Vrooman was sent to Fort Carson in Colorado. Shortly after he arrived, McMaster was tapped to lead the base.

"H.R. told us that when he saw the list of soldiers, he saw Jeremy's name and shouted 'Scooter!'" Vrooman said.

Staff Sgt. Vrooman died July 15, 2008, in Baghdad, Iraq, of wounds suffered when an improvised explosive device detonated while his unit was conducting combat operations in Kn'an, Iraq. He was 28.

"When Jeremy was killed in action, knowing how much respect Jeremy had for H.R., it was only fitting for us to request that he present flags and medals at Jeremy's funeral," Vrooman said. "He called us the next day, and the first words he spoke were, "This is H.R. McMaster. I love your son.'"

Although McMaster was at War College preparing for his first star, he jumped through all the hoops needed to be at the funeral in San Antonio, Texas.

"He told us later that he would have dared anybody to stand in his way," Vrooman said.

In addition to presenting flags and medals, he shared stories of their service together. At Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, McMaster marched in front of Staff Sgt. Vrooman's horse-drawn caisson in heat that hovered around 95 degrees.

"We still hear from him," Vrooman said. "Usually if we send him an email, he responds by the next morning. We're going to send him a congratulations message and see if he emails back."

McMaster, 54, is a West Point graduate known as "H.R.," with a Ph.D. in U.S. history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was listed as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2014, partly because of his willingness to buck the system.

A combat veteran, he gained renown in the first Gulf War after he commanded a small troop of the U.S. 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment that destroyed a much larger Iraqi Republican Guard force in 1991 in a place called 73 Easting, for its map coordinates, in what many consider the biggest tank battle since World War Two.

McMaster's fame grew after his 1997 book "Dereliction of Duty" criticized the country's military and political leadership for poor leadership during the Vietnam War.

One subject on which Trump and McMaster could soon differ is Russia. McMaster shares the consensus view among the U.S. national security establishment that Russia is a threat and an antagonist to the United States, while the man whom McMaster is replacing, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, appeared to view it more as a potential geopolitical partner.

The national security adviser is an independent aide to the president and does not require confirmation by the U.S. Senate. He has broad influence over foreign policy and attends National Security Council meetings along with the heads of the State Department, the Department of Defense and key security agencies.

Telegram reporter Maria Lockwood contributed to this report.