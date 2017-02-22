DNR seeks input on Brule River State Forest master plan

Wisconsin administrative code requires the Department of Natural Resources to review each master plan every 15 years to determine if any changes should be made. The current Brule River State Forest master plan was adopted in 2002.

After reviewing and considering public input received during the first phase of the review, the department developed a number of proposals. Public comments and the department’s response, along with maps and revised documents, can be found by searching the DNR website, dnr.wi.gov, for the keywords “master planning” and then clicking on the link for “Brule River State Forest.”

Proposals are relatively minor but address a number of public interest and use patterns. Proposals include expanding the popular Afterhours ski area, including additional miles and developments, additional remote campsites along Lake Superior and the Brule River, a small number of electric campsites. No changes to the project boundary are proposed and users indicted there is a good balance of existing open and closed roads for access and use.

All of the planning documents as well as associated maps will be available at a public open house to be held in Brule 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Brule Town Hall, 5814 S. Maple St. There will be an informational presentation at 7 p.m.

In addition to submitting comments at the open house, people can fill out online surveys or submit comments by email through the property’s master planning web page. The public comment period runs through March 20.

The public can also respond to a land classification master plan variance that applies to all northern state Forests. Documents, maps and public comments received on the land classification variance can be found by searching the DNR website, dnr.wi.gov, for keywords “master planning” and then clicking on the link for “Northern State Forests.”