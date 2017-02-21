Delegates get to work in Madison

A small team of Northland citizens also met with Secretary Linda Seemeyer to talk about Medicaid reimbursement rates, which are about half of Minnesota’s reimbursement rates.

“The discussion was framed around the opioid addiction problem plaguing Wisconsin counties, and the barriers to access these reimbursement rates cause in Northwest Wisconsin, since many treatment providers are in Minnesota,” said James Anderson, community and economic development educator with UW-Extension in Douglas County.

Delegates met with Karl Martin, dean of Cooperative Extension about the nEXT Generation reorganization planning process. UW-Extension needs to reduce the Cooperative Extension budget by 8 percent to address 2015-17 biennial budget cuts imposed on the UW System.

Martin discussed the recommendations that were recently released by the planning workgroups, which call for Extension services to be regionalized through a new area model. The model also affirms that UW-Extension is committed to being present in all 72-counties, Anderson said.

Mark Abeles-Allison, Bayfield County administrator, asked how these areas would impact current staffing levels that Northwest Wisconsin Extension offices currently have?

Martin said the new model calls for both county-level extension faculty positions, and the creation of new areas specialists.

Final details about exact staffing configurations are not yet available. Extension is the hiring of two new assistant deans and the area managers that will be responsible for working with the counties that are part of each area.

Superior Days delegates also met with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and its new secretary, former Superior Mayor Dave Ross.

Ross offered brief comments about WisDOT transportation funding priorities now and into the new biennial budget, Anderson said. He said delegates were then provided time to share specific concerns of Northwest Wisconsin, including starting a dialogue about rebuilding or replacing the Blatnik Bridge by Dave Minor, Chamber president and CEO; requested road infrastructure changes in Bayfield County to support their industrial park by Abeles-Allison and Bayfield County Supervisor Fred Strand; and truck routes through the city of Superior by Douglas County Supervisor Sam Pomush.