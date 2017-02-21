Delegates lobby for the North

Local option sales tax

For the third year running, Douglas County is pitching an idea to increase funding for roads.

The delegation is seeking adoption of legislation that would allow Douglas County to launch a pilot project to enact a half-percent sales tax designated for highway and street maintenance projects. The tax would sunset unless voters renew it.

Under the proposal, voters would have to first approve creation of the tax — current funding for roads would remain the same and the tax would create additional revenue for projects.

Last year several legislators sponsored Assembly Bill 210, which would have given all 72 counties in Wisconsin a chance to utilize the additional tax, which would then be divided among the count and its municipalities.

Unfortunately, an organization in southeastern Wisconsin saw some weaknesses to what we were proposing because there was a municipality that had sufficient revenue and didn't need additional revenue, said Douglas County Administrator Andy Lisak. So they saw that as forcing them to take additional revenue they did not need, so the measure never got to the Assembly floor, he said.

Recognizing the criticism, delegates will be pushing for a pilot project in Douglas County — and if successful, it could be expanded to other counties, Lisak said.

"We're asking the legislature to insert language in AB 210 into the budget ... with the change of doing this as a pilot project," Lisak said.

Exposition district

For 20 years, Wisconsin has had legislation designed to help major markets with development — projects that help draw visitors and enhance the quality of life in the communities by utilizing tourism-related taxes to help fund growth.

Duluth has such an option to fuel growth, leaving Superior at a disadvantage.

Better City Superior, a business-driven initiative, is hoping to level the playing field by asking the legislature to tailor long-existing legislation for small to mid-markets to fund local economic growth.

"It will create a real growth mentality that hasn't been seen here for 50 years," said Bruce Thompson of Better City Superior.

Better City Superior is proposing a $125 million public-private sector development to create the kinds of amenities that will draw on Duluth's nearly 6.7 million annual visitors — 3.3 million overnight visitors with amenities like a hotel, movie theater, Wisconsin Dells- like indoor water park, sports field house and convention center. The legislation would allow the creation of a district to leverage a half-percent sales tax on prepared food and beverages and a 2.75 percent hotel/motel room tax to allow bonding for the public portion of the investment in the city's future.

"It's time to do something," Thompson said.

Forest payments

A significant portion of county forest land in the state is in Northwest Wisconsin — 44 percent in seven counties.

"Government lands do not pay taxes," said Mark Abeles-Allison, Bayfield County administrator. "If a town has a lot of public land, they have a lot of land that is not taxed."

The county forest law however allows for a payment in lieu of taxes to help communities pay for essential services, he said.

The state currently provides 30 cents per acre to local units of government, an amount established in 1989. By comparison the National Forest payments in lieu of taxes were $2.55 per acre in 2015.

The delegation is seeking an increase to $1 per acre.

"We're the north woods," Abeles-Allison said. "We have a lot of forested lands — specifically, a lot of county forest lands."