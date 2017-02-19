Emergency workers were called to the Fargo Holiday Inn about 9 p.m. Saturday on a report of a possible drowning.

The teens, 13 and 14 years old, spotted a 3-year-old girl at the bottom of the pool and pulled her out of the water, Fargo police Sgt. Mike Sanden said. He said the 3-year-old's skin was blue, and she was clearly in distress.

Sanden said once the girl was out of the pool she vomitted and coughed up water.

He said after the 3-year-old was looked at by ambulance workers and the Fargo Fire Department the girl's parents took the girl to a hospital to be checked out.

It was a busy night at the hotel, and the pool was close to capacity at the time of the incident, Sanden said.

He said it's likely the "very good action" of the two teens saved the girl from suffering serious harm.

Sanden declined to identify the teens, stating the incident remained under investigation Sunday afternoon.