Old photos offer bird's-eye view

"What good are pictures when they're stuck in an album no one sees?" asked Knudsen, an AMSOIL dealer and retired real estate agent. "Why not share them?"

He realized the photos gave a bird's-eye view of Superior, circa 1888.

"A circle of pictures from a school building long gone," said Knudsen, with no trees and a sparse scattering of houses sporting outhouses in their backyards.

He mentioned the photos to Brian Lammi of Superior at an AMSOIL dealer meeting. When Lammi asked for copies, Knudsen scanned and digitally sent them.

"I kind of opened a can of worms," the Brainerd man said.

Lammi posted the pictures on Facebook's "The Superior People Page."

"The first day there were over 100 different comments," Knudsen said, and current pictures of some of the 1888 structures began popping up. He eventually joined the Facebook site and lobbed out a question of his own about the Library restaurant.

"It opened up a lot of conversation," Knudsen said.

After backing the photos up on two different flash drives, he sent them to the Douglas County Historical Society.

"The photographs are incredible," said Tony Tracy, historical society executive director.

While the nonprofit has more than 34,000 photos on file, more are always welcome. Tracy said the society has many family history files started and encouraged others to add their family pictures and stories to the mix.

"Once we're all gone, we'll still be a part of the historical society," Tracy said. "It's kind of an immortality thing."

Douglas County artifacts, photos and personal recollections from as recent as the 1970s are being sought by the historical society, located at 1101 John Ave. Things that give people a chance to touch history and learn about it from the people who lived it.

"In the two years I've been here, I've been fascinated by Douglas County history and Superior history," Tracy said. "The characters, so many great stories weaving through ... it's a remarkable place."

Knudsen's pictures will be added to that tapestry. Tracy said they could be on display in as little as a month, with support items from the collection that connect to Superior life in 1888 or the Matt Carpenter School, from which a number of the photos were shot.

Local history librarian Teddie Meronek has looked into records from the time and believes the photographer, whose elegant handwriting graces the back of each picture, may have been Putnam Cady, the first pastor of Hammond Presbyterian Church.

Tracy encouraged everyone to contribute their family pictures, stories and artifacts to the Douglas County Historical Society. Contact him at 715-392-8449, tonyt@douglashistory.org.

Knudsen's photo album chronicles his Superior roots. His grandfather owned St. John's Feed Store (now Dan's Feed Bin) and his grandparents attended high school in Superior.

The Brainerd man has found a number of pictures of individuals in the album he'd like to return to relatives, if any can be found. They include Henry Gallinger, Fritz Stout, Lowry Smith, Ethel Burn, Ruth Dill, Thora Thorsen, Hazel Millard, Rena Towne, Ruth E. Kern, Lottie Little, Elaine Chadwick, Clarence Anderson, Marshall Anderson (brothers), Ernest Barker, Leigh Jerrard and Babe Simmons. For more information on the pictures, email jim@sellbrainerd.com.