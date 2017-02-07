Superior woman dies in crash near Two Harbors

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the woman, who has not yet been identified, lost control of her northbound 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier on the highway at the intersection with Scenic Highway 61 on the southwest side of Two Harbors just after 10 a.m.. She crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2006 Nissan Sentra driven by 24-year-old Linnea L. Leonard of Grand Marais.

Leonard suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors, according to the Patrol.

The highway was snow-covered and icy at the time of the collision, the Patrol reported.