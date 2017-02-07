Superior woman charged after drug investigation in Duluth

On Thursday, February 2nd, 2016 at 1:47 p.m., Investigators from the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 2800 block of West Third Street on Feb. 2 following an investigation into the suspected sale of controlled substances, specifically heroin, by people at that address.

During the search investigators recovered about 51 grams of heroin and fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, in addition to digital scales, drug packaging and $5,554 U.S Currency.

Investigators arrested six people at the residence and lodged them at the St. Louis County Jail.

St. Louis County Attorney’s Office filed formal charges Monday against Ricky Antoinne Osborne, 33, and Matthew Robert Bloxton, 21, both of Chicago, Ill., with first-degree sale of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $75,000 for Bloxton. Osborne was held without bail on a hold from the Minnesota Department of Correction.

Willie Davis Nicholson, 22, of Duluth, was arrested for two outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants from St. Louis County, and 31-year-old Adam Daniel Reilly, also of Duluth, was arrested for an outstanding felony arrest warrant from St. Louis County.

A 30-year-old male from Duluth is being held in the St. Louis County Jail pending formal charges from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

Osborne has previous convictions in Minnesota for second-degree sale of a controlled substance, second-degree assault and third-degree sale of a controlled substance. At the time of Osborne’s arrest, he was on supervised release in Olmsted County from the Minnesota Department of Corrections for his previous controlled substance convictions.