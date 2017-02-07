Brent Fennessey

Employment: Currently employed at Otis-Magie Insurance as the Agency's Personal Lines Manager.

Education: Graduated from Superior High School in 2000 and Associate Degree from WITC-Superior, micro-computer specialist in 2002.

Government and civic experience and organizations: 5th district city councilor, serves on the boards for Head of the Lakes United Way, Superior Public Museums, Superior Tourism and Development Fund, Superior Plan Commission, Superior Health Insurance Committee; One Roof Housing volunteer; 2017 Superior Days Lobby Leader; Past president and current member of the Superior Jaycees and received this organization's "Outstanding Young Superiorite Award"; past board member and co-founder of Superior Young Professionals; recent graduate of the Superior Citizen's Police Academy; graduate of the Leadership Superior/Douglas County Program and active church member and former deacon at North Bay Community Church.

Why did you decide to run for mayor and what do you hope to accomplish? My decision to run for mayor was the same reason that prompted me to run for city council; I see it as an opportunity to shape the city of Superior and move it in a positive direction. Superior needs new vision, new passion, new energy and new ideas from the mayor's office. I have those, and collectively, we can celebrate some new "wins" for our community. I wouldn't be running if I didn't think I had what it takes to put Superior on a track for a prosperous future.