Kalee Hermanson

Education: Superior High School, 2003, UWS- BS in sociology and business administration.

Government and civic experience and organizations: Plan commissioner for five years; Head of the Lakes United Way board and chair of its governance committee, South End Days organizer, president of the Bryant Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, co-chairperson of the #wearesuperior initiative; Superior Basketball League board member and house league coordinator; and organizer of the Guns 'n' Hoses softball and hockey tournaments.

Why did you decide to run for mayor and what do you hope to go accomplish?

It was a tough call this year. I'm not running for mayor for my own personal benefit. I realized I needed to run so the citizens have a voice at the city level. I truly believe that we need to put the best interests first for the people. I want to prove that a can-do attitude can create real change for Superior.