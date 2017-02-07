Mike Herrick

Education: Bachelor of Science in corporate and community health at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Government and civic experience and organizations: I serve as city councilor for the 8th District, eight years this spring. I've served as council vice president and president, and served on many committees and as a Superior Days lobby leader. I graduated from the Citizens Police Academy, the Superior-Douglas County Leadership Program and participated in the Superior Fire Ops program. I am a board member and an organizer for the Superior High School Basketball Rec League (Friday Night Hoops) and scout leader for the Boy Scouts. I have coached youth sports for 27 years. I also volunteer on the Superior Sister City committee.

Why did you decide to run for mayor and what do you hope to accomplish?

In 2009, I decided that I would get involved with city government to help me understand how and why decisions are made that affect the citizens of Superior. I ran for city council for the 8th District with the goal of running for mayor. I also wanted to be a representative for the citizens and help them answer questions or resolve concerns that they may have. Having eight years of city government experience as a councilor and serving on various committees ... I want to take that knowledge ... and the energy I have and use it to move Superior forward as mayor. This area is perfect for raising a family. We have great schools ... including a four-year university and a technical college. We have many assets, such as our beautiful Lake Superior, municipal forest, hiking trails and outdoor recreation. We have the opportunity to grow economically and the resources are out there. We must constantly strive to sell what Superior has to offer ...