Education: Superior Senior High School graduate in 1999; Bachelor's degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Superior; master's degree in advocacy and political leadership from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Government and civic experience and organizations: Served on the Douglas County Board for 7½ years, serving as Administration Committee chairman, vice president of the Revolving Loan Fund, secretary of the Property Assessed Clean Energy committee, and member of the Veterans Commission and Metropolitan Interstate Council. He's also a former member of the county's Health and Human Services board, and Land and Development Committee. He is a member of Rotary Club 40 where he served as the co-chairman of the 2016 dragon boat festival, ABATE motorcycle rights group, Superior Days lobby leader and is a catechist at Cathedral of Christ the King Church, where he is a former member of the parish council.

Why did you decide to run for mayor and what do you hope to accomplish?

I believe that local government ought to represent everybody, and that it has to work for everybody. At Douglas County, we actually spend a lot of time trying to bring more attention to marginalized groups and people that get forgotten in our community. A lot of the work I've done over the last couple of years is to bring attention to these groups — like the newest generation of veterans or mentally ill or drug-addicted people, low income families — and I think we have a lot of success in that. More importantly, because we have worked so well together, we have been able to create a local government that is far more effective and efficient than I think local government has been in many, many years. And I think that's the type of government, the type of leadership, that Superior really needs. So I'm hoping to bring that over to the city of Superior with me.