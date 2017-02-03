Campaign takes aim at untested sex assault kits

Any survivor who had a kit collected and does not know if it was tested for DNA evidence can call 800-446-6564 or visit ByYourSideWI.org to begin the process to locate it and explore options for testing. Survivors will also be connected with support services.

The campaign is an initiative by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

"WCASA has been working with the Attorney General's Sexual Assault Response Team since 2012 to address the lack of standardized procedures for handling evidence from medical forensic exams, known as rape kits," said Pennie Meyers, executive director of the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault. "It is important to remember that behind each kit is a sexual assault survivor. Thus, we have approached this daunting task in a trauma-informed and victim-centered manner from the very beginning."

Connecting victim services with survivors through the By Your Side campaign is critical to empowering survivors, and fulfilling the victim-centered approach to testing untested kits.

"The criminal justice system relies on the courage of sexual assault survivors to catch perpetrators of sexual assault," said Attorney General Brad Schimel. "The Department of Justice, WCASA, and our partners around the state want survivors to know that we are here to support and empower them through this process. We will be by your side every step of the way."