Superior Days delegates host training

The 32nd annual Superior Days runs Feb. 21-22 in Madison at the Concourse Hotel and the Capitol building. Nearly 150 delegates from five counties represent northwestern Wisconsin at the grassroots event.

This year, Superior Days will be bringing four main legislative issues to Madison — request for a local option sales tax for roads pilot project in Douglas County; support for expansion of exposition districts for Better City Superior; support for UW-Superior and WITC biennial budget requests; and a request for an increase in the payment in lieu of taxes for state-owned forests.

In addition, three additional legislative issues are endorsed by Superior Days: Modernization of the State of Wisconsin 9-1-1 system; return of local control for shoreland zoning; and additional authority for counties to enact water quality ordinances.

Superior Days delegates will also be meeting with several departments. Issues will be brought to the Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Department of Natural Resources.

All of the legislative and agency issues that make up the 32nd Superior Days platform were identified during public meetings held October through December in Douglas and Bayfield counties.

For information, contact Superior Days coordinator, James Anderson of UW-Extension, at 715-395-1363 or James.Anderson@ces.uwex.edu.