Gapske kicks off school board bid

Superior native Laura Gapske is a parent, an advocate and one of four candidates seeking a seat on the Superior School Board.

"I want to be an active part of growing a strong and progressive school district for the city of Superior, which is responsive to the needs of the diverse children and families in our area," said Gapske kicked off her campaign Thursday at the Spirit Room.

Gapske, 32, offers voters a fresh perspective.

"I ask that you reject the status quo of numerous terms held by current board members and vote in a new voice to represent you," she said.

With two children enrolled in the school district, Gapske is dedicated to creating the best educational climate possible for all the area's youth.

"I sense the current school board does not represent our community," she said. "I have managed raising two boys with a lower income, which furthers my understanding of the struggles of a large portion of our community. It's time to bring more balance with a progressive perspective to our Superior School District Board."

Gapske has spent more than 11 years working with families and children experiencing violence, trauma and homelessness, including five years with the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse in Superior. She currently works for First Witness Child Advocacy Center in Duluth, conducting interviews and leading the training program.

"In every aspect of my life I promote equity and inclusion, while dismantling the barriers caused by misunderstandings," Gapske said, and she understands many of the challenges today's families face.

Respecting teachers is key in creating a quality educational environment, Gapske said. She pledged to retain professional, quality employees. She also aims to find creative ways to improve employment for staff while staying within budgetary restrictions.

"Schools which give more control to teachers, students and families create capabilities and drive curriculum," Gapske said.

The candidate attended Cooper Elementary School, Central Junior High School and Superior High School before earning a bachelor's degree in sociology with a concentration in cultural studies from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. At each step of the way, Gapske made connections with staff and teachers who positively impacted her.

"Every student deserves access to these nurturing relationships and meaningful connections with district staff," she said.

Gapske said community members and peers encouraged her to throw her hat into the ring. She dedicated time to listen to those working in and with the education system before applying for last year's vacant school board seat. Now, she is one of four candidates vying for two seats on the board. The others are incumbents Mary Klun and Steven Stupak and Mary Smith-Johnson.

According to the district office, no primary election will be held for the seats. Voters can make their choice for school board candidates during the April 4 spring election.

More information on Gapske is available on the Laura Gapske for Superior School District Board Facebook site and exploresuperior.com.