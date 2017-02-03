Mayoral candidates debate Superior issues

"Of course, it's economic development," said candidate Mike Herrick, a city councilor, when asked by the Superior Telegram's Shelley Nelson what his top priority would be as mayor.

With different nuances, all four candidates talked about the need for growth, economic development and improved housing as key challenges facing whomever is chosen to replace retiring Mayor Bruce Hagen.

Herrick was joined by fellow Councilor Brent Fennessey, Douglas County Board Vice Chairman Jim Paine and city Plan Commissioner Kalee Hermanson, seated close together in an art gallery at University of Wisconsin Superior's Holden Fine Arts Center that was just big enough for them, three panelists, moderator Greg Grell of WDSE-TV, a few media members and about 25 Superior residents.

The debate was aired live on Wisconsin Public Radio station 91.3 KUWS-FM in Superior.

Although some members of the audience were wearing buttons or ribbons proclaiming allegiance to one of the candidates, they all remained respectfully silent throughout the hour-long debate. The candidates were unfailingly polite to each other and mostly stayed within Grell's time limits. Their differences seemed matters more of style and emphasis than of substance.

In fact, the most pointed remarks of the night were aimed not at another candidate but at the Duluth City Council, when panelist Ron Brochu of Business North asked Fennessey about how to handle the balance between local employers such as Enbridge Energy and pipeline protesters.

"The exact opposite way that the city of Duluth handled it," Fennessey said, referring to a Duluth City Council resolution in support of the Standing Rock protesters in North Dakota. "That's not us. We're open for business."

Paine and Hermanson took a more centrist approach.

"We cannot in defending labor abandon our commitment to the environment," Paine said. "But it's foolish to think that we can't have both."

Hermanson said she'd advocate "sitting down at the table" with everyone involved to find a common solution, and Herrick said the way the situation was handled in Duluth illustrated the importance of communication.

While Herrick and Fennessey both could cite their City Council experience, Paine was assertive in saying that he and the County Board worked with a much larger budget and had solved the problem of a $1.3 million deficit. "We managed to get through it without impacting services for the citizens of Douglas County," he said. "That kind of leadership is absolutely vital."

Paine frequently touted his experience, and at one point Hermanson seemed slightly exasperated by that.

"First I want to say, experience is not important, because we all, if we have the passion and the dedication, we can get anything done," she said. "Nothing is impossible."

Her comment came during a discussion about heroin that turned poignant when Herrick mentioned that a friend of his son had died from using the drug over the Thanksgiving weekend. He, Fennessey and Hermanson all said they would advocate with the state for a drug treatment center to be placed in Superior.

But Paine said the problem was the lower Medicaid reimbursement rate for treatment in Superior compared with in Duluth. "This is what we need to fight for in Madison: The idea that because we live in a border community we need to have the resources to actually address what is a broader mental health crisis," he said.

On economic development, all four said Superior was in a strong position for future growth.

"We're sitting on the doorstep of a fantastic canvas that we have to work with," Fennessey said. "Right now it does look a little grim, but I think we're a resilient city."

Following the debate, each claimed satisfaction with their performance.

"I was able to get the word out there, get the platform out there, get the message out there, the message of growth, the message of moving Superior forward," Fennessey said.

The debate went well for her, Hermanson said. "I think it's just explaining who I am and what I do for the community and that everything that I do now is just going to be on a higher level as the mayor."

Paine said he was pleased by the process. "Of course, it's always challenging when you have a limited amount of time to get your message across, but KUWS and WPR do a fantastic job of running a professional debate and asking very serious questions," he said.

Herrick also mentioned the time limitations.

"I wish I had had more time to elaborate on some of the questions that were asked," he said. "But I thought it was great. It's great for a community to have people interested in running for any type of office."

The primary election is Feb. 21, with the two candidates receiving the most votes going on to the general election in April.

The debate will be rebroadcast at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 on Wisconsin Public Radio station 91.3 KUWS-FM.