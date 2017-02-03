Douglas County courts target tax returns

"We're focusing on restitution," said Douglas County Clerk of Courts Michele Wick. "We want to make victims whole."

The office is owned millions of dollars in court-ordered fines, fees and restitution by more than 10,000 individuals. At one point, the clerk of courts office found that 182 of the 194 people in custody at the Douglas County Jail owed the court — to the total tune of more than $100,000.

"We just want them to pay us," Wick said.

Even the ability to snag Wisconsin tax refunds, suspend driver's licenses and issue arrest warrants for unpaid fines has been of limited use to border counties like Burnett and Douglas, which see a lot of Minnesota residents come through the court system.

"Half of our debt is from Minnesota residents," Wick said.

"If they are not local citizens, a live-here-every-day person, we're not going to get it," said Burnett County Clerk of Courts Trudy Schmidt.

Enter the State Debt Collection Initiative. Although it requires someone to manually enter all the cases into the system, it offers a more in-depth search for debtors and a chance to target Minnesota tax refunds.

The first letters went out by late November, warning debtors the fine would be turned over to the state in 30 days unless they paid or set up a payment plan. The mailing resulted in a stack of payment plans, a daily battery of phone calls, some money being collected and 77 accounts being sent to the state.

To date, Douglas County has sent out about 800 of the 30-day notices. Some of the debt the county is targeting dates back as far as 1997. It ranges from speeding tickets and $10 seat belt violations to thousands of dollars in restitution.

"There's no statute of limitation on fees," Wick said. "They don't go away after 20 years."

One common question comes from debtors who have recently been released from probation. Even though they're no longer on probation, they still need to pay.

"This is taxpayer money," Wick said.

The State Debt Collection Initiative has been a boon in Ozaukee County, part of the Milwaukee metro area, which began the program a year ago. During the first six months, debtors who received 30-day notices ponied up more than $39,000 in court-ordered fines, fees and restitution. Another $96,000 was captured by the state and returned to the county.

"The biggest positive impact has been the payment of outstanding fines, fees and forfeiture from individuals who have snubbed their nose at the court," said Ozaukee County Clerk of Courts Mary Lou Mueller. "Additionally, we have been able to make claims on estates or otherwise discharge debt with court approval from debtors who are now deceased because SDC does the research for us."

All of this comes at no cost to the taxpayer.

"The debtor pays for the collection cost," Mueller said.

That can include interest and a collection fee of up to $35. The state takes what it's owed first, then sends the rest on to the county.

Burnett County has filed about 300 accounts with the state since launching the initiative in May, focusing on Minnesota offenders. When the clerk of courts office sent out the first batch of 30-day notices to debtors, about $17,000 in delinquent fees rolled in. They haven't seen a huge return yet, but Schmidt is waiting for Minnesota tax refunds to get targeted over the next few months.

"We've never really been given the tools to do adequate collection," said Schmidt, who's worked for Burnett County for more than three decades. "It seems to me clerk of courts offices around the state are handcuffed."

This initiative may break those shackles.

"Check back with me in April," Schmidt said.

By the time the 30-day letters have gone out, Wick said, debtors have had at least five opportunities to pay. Those who receive a letter can still send a payment to the clerk of courts office or stop by to set up a payment plan, which can be as little as $25 a month. They can also pay online at www.wicourts.gov.ecourts/payonline.htm, or www.govpaynow.com/gps/user. They will need to know their case number and use the Douglas County payment location code, 2587.

To find out if you have an outstanding court fee, visit wcca.wicourts.gov and search under your name, call 715-395-1499 or visit www.sheriffofdouglascountywi.org and check under warrants.