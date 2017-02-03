The reason?

Superior police don't have the authority to write parking tickets at the Government Center.

"The city doesn't have ordinances that give the police department the authority to enforce parking violations on this property," Alexander said. "Therefore, within the parking lot of the Government Center, including the areas where our squads park, wouldn't fall under the authority of a city of Superior police officer to issue an ordinance parking citation."

Signs are posted near the squad parking that state "Reserved parking for law enforcement vehicles only beyond this point violators will be towed." But, Alexander said only the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has the authority to issue tickets as the laws are written because the Government Center is county property.

After reviewing city ordinances, City Attorney Frog Prell said the Government Center is not listed as a municipal lot under which the city has the authority to issue tickets.

"I don't see anything in the parking ordinance ... that identifies this parking area as one that the city has imposed a no parking restriction," said Prell.

Officer Gothner voiced frustration over the ticket being rescinded. He wasn't aware city police didn't have the authority to enforce the ticket. He feared it had been dismissed because the owner of the truck was Andy Lisak, the Douglas County administrator. Gothner said he's aware of only one spot near the squad parking that's authorized for anyone other than law enforcement, which belongs to the county treasurer. The veteran officer said he's ticketed people many times that had parked in the same area at the Government Center.

"I never had anybody question it before. I never had anybody tell me that this was an improper ticket. I never had anybody tell me we don't have the authority to write this ticket. They were just taken care of," Gothner said. "As a matter of fact, we've even towed vehicles from this lot before."

On the day he was issued the ticket, Lisak said he had stopped at the Government Center to provide documents to the county clerk during the holiday break.

"When you pull in the parking spot, there's no sign at those parking spots that indicate they're reserved," he said. "There's one sign which says that there's a permit parking required and that's the treasurer's spot. That's the only sign on those spots."

Lisak said he and others had parked in the same area before without incident.

"Regardless, there's no ordinance that indicates those spots are reserved. But, even if there was signage up there that indicated those spots were reserved — if there was clear signage indicating that — yeah, of course I wouldn't park there," he said.

When he received the ticket, the county administrator said he reached out to Superior police and Chief Alexander for clarification on what ordinance he had violated to decide whether he would appeal the citation.

"The police chief looked into it and he found out there was no ordinance violation that occurred," he said. "I wasn't asking for the ticket to be pulled. All I was asking for was clarification on what ordinance was violated by me parking there because it was my understanding that these spots were not marked."

The city attorney noted the signs at the parking lot's entry point.

"If you're not supposed to be behind that point anyway, it's kind of moot, right?" he said.

Prell said it's possible a county deputy could have issued a ticket under county parking provisions for unlawful parking "in a space properly designated for law enforcement or emergency vehicles."

If the situation should arise again in the future, Prell advised, "Grab a deputy."

