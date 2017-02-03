Superior man nominates fired acting AG for courage honors

Schmidt nominated former acting Attorney General Sally Yate for the John F. Kennedy Foundation "Profiles in Courage" Award this week.

The award recognizes public officials whose actions demonstrate politically courageous leadership. The honor was created in 1989 by members of President Kennedy's family on the 50th anniversary of the publication of the president's Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "Profiles in Courage."

"Nominations are held confidential," said Rachel Flor, spokeswoman for the Kennedy Foundation.

Schmidt said nominating Yates for the award is especially important during these trying times.

"Having the 'right stuff' to stand up to this president, who I and many others consider a bully and an autocrat, and his 'yes men' that he surrounds himself with and who I believe tend to be bullies themselves, are the qualities that personify a truly courageous person," Schmidt said.

President Donald J. Trump fired Yates on Monday, after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and refusing to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations, according to Reuters.

Trump's executive order, signed Friday, places a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, a 120-day hold on refugees from six of those countries and an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees. The order prompted protests and chaos at airports across the nation.

Late Monday, Yates said she would not defend the order against court challenges because she did not believe it was consistent with the U.S. Department of Justice's "solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right," according to Reuters.

"At the present time, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor I am convinced that the Executive Order is lawful," Yates wrote in a letter to DOJ Civil Division lawyers. "Consequently, for as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so."

Hours later, she was fired, Reuters reported.

Yates, appointed under former Democratic President Barack Obama, was days away from being replaced by Trump's pick for attorney general, Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama, Reuters reported earlier this week. Sessions' nomination cleared the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, but the full Senate hasn't considered the nomination yet.

"In my opinion, my nomination of Sally Yates as a recipient of a 'Profiles in Courage Award' is important to me because there are too few, if any, in Mr. Trump's political party that have the will to carry out what is in the best interest of the nation; to stand against Mr. Trump's illegal actions ... and question his generally recognized unqualified appointments to head cabinets or to populate his National Security Council," Schmidt said. "The Republican Party's first concern seems to always be 'party first,' which also means protecting their career as politicians and total domination of the federal process, even at the cost of the welfare of the nation."