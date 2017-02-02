Schwarzenegger after Trump's dig: 'Why don't we switch jobs?'

"Hey Donald, I have a great idea: Why don't we switch jobs?" Schwarzenegger suggested in a video posted to Twitter. "You take over TV because you're such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, so then people can finally sleep comfortably again."

Schwarzenegger's message was in response to Trump saying that when he ran for president "they hired a big, big movie star" to take his place on "The Apprentice."

"And we know how that turned out," he said also calling out producer Mark Burnett. "The ratings went right now the tubes, it's been a total disaster. And Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again."

Trump said with a laugh, "I want to just pray for Arnold if we can -- for those ratings."

As Variety has reported in the past, despite winning the presidency, Trump remains an exec producer on the "Apprentice."

This back and forth is the latest in an ongoing feud between the president and former California governor. In January Trump trashed Schwarzenegger after the show debuted with its new host. Schwarzenegger also endorsed Kasich during the primaries and later said he would "not vote for the Republican candidate" after Trump's vulgar "Access Hollywood" tape was released.

The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual series of meeting, dinners and networking events in Washington D.C. It is hosted by members of Congress and intended to put partisanship aside for political and social elite to build relationships. Every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has traditionally attended the event.