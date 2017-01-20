Cooper principal no longer employed with school district

"Mr. Brodeen is no longer working for this district," School Board President Len Albrecht confirmed Thursday.

Although he declined to comment on the reason, Albrecht did say that "As time goes on, there will be more clarity."

Aaron Liebertz, assistant principal for Superior Middle School, will be taking over the role of Cooper principal until June 30. Liebertz has experience working as a substitute principal at Cooper in prior years and has been filling in at Cooper since Jan. 2, according to the letter, which was signed by District Administrator Janna Stevens.

Interviews for elementary principals — there are two open positions, including Cooper — will take place in February, the letter stated.