Highway Department works to keep roads passable

Snow events, temperatures and other weather conditions determine our ability to provide passable, dry or bare pavement conditions. Since our snow plows operate at 25 miles per hours, it can often take a plow driver up to three hours to complete one cycle of his/her route.

State requirements and Douglas County policies dictate the level of service highways in Douglas County receive. Typically, federal and state highways will reach dry or bare pavement status before county highways do. U.S. 53, for instance, has 18-hour coverage. That highway along with U.S. Highway 2 and State Highways 13, 27 and 53 are treated with sodium chloride (rock salt), magnesium chloride and Ice Ban. County roads are treated with sand for traction with a low percentage of salt mixed in to prevent the sand from freezing. The effectiveness of salt is limited when temperatures fall below 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

Where in the county you are traveling will also determine the condition of the road upon which you drive. Weather conditions can vary greatly from one end of the county to the other. Regardless of whether you are driving in the northern or southern part of the county or if you are using a federal, state or county highway, please keep an eye out for county plow trucks and drive with caution. Most accidents occur due to motorists driving too fast for conditions.

Meetings

The Douglas County Livestock Operations Study Group meets at 1 p.m Wednesday in Room 207C of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., Superior. The study group was established as part of County Ordinance 8.13, adopted by the County Board on Sept. 15 that placed a moratorium on livestock facilities licensing. Members of the group include County Board Supervisors Pat Ryan, Terry White and Nick Baker; UW-Extension Educator Jane Anklam; and Douglas County staff members Christine Ostern and Steve Rannenberg. The group is chaired by County Board Supervisor Mary Lou Bergman chairs the group.

The Douglas County Board of Supervisors meets at 6 p.m. Thursday in Government Center Board Room 201, 1316 N. 14th St., Superior.

The Energy Committee is scheduled to meet at 9:30 am on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Room 207C of the Douglas County Courthouse.

Agendas for all of these meetings are available at douglascountywi.org/agendacenter.

Superior Days reminder

A planning meeting for Superior Days 2017 begins at noon Monday in the Brule Town Hall, 5814S Maple St. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, go to superiordays.com.

