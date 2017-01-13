Superior man faces child abuse charges

According to the criminal complaint:

The infant's mother didn't notice any bruises on the child at 9 a.m. Sept. 27. Sometime after 9 p.m. the same day, the child's grandmother noticed severe bruising on the child's legs and buttocks. Morisset was caring for the child during that time.

The infant was taken to the hospital the next day with a number of severe bruises on her body.

The Superior man denied knowing how the child received her injuries. He gave a number of conflicting accounts, including an injury from a falling smoking device and sitting 12 hours in a car seat. Morisett allegedly admitted to Superior police investigator, Mike Jaszczak, that he gets frustrated with the child because she cries a lot and he sometimes can't get her to calm down. He told Jaszczak that at no time did he hit the child.

A $2,000 cash bond was set for Morisett, who was ordered to have no contact with to the child or her mother, and not to use or possess any controlled substance or drug-related paraphernalia without a prescription. His next court appearance is in March.