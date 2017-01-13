Man accused of home burglary appears in court

Jeremy Daniel Roatch, 36, faces felony charges of burglary and theft.

According to the criminal complaint:

The victim's house was broken into on Jan. 4. He found that a plastic 5-gallon jug containing at least $3,000 in dimes and two large plastic bottles, each containing about $2,000 worth of quarters, were missing from the home. He was also missing a bottle of Tramadol — a narcotic-like pain reliever — and the back door window had been smashed to gain entry.

The house had not been rummaged through, and the coins and pills appeared to be the only things taken.

The victim told Superior Police Officer Gregory Swanson that he had spoken with Roatch the day before. He said Roatch was aware the victim would be taking his brother in for eye surgery that day and had asked him to call when they got home so Roatch could stop by for a visit.

A local credit union reported that at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 7, Roatch cashed in $183.60 worth of change — 1,046 dimes and 316 quarters. At about 10:30 a.m. he cashed in dimes, quarters two pennies and a nickel totaling $279.47 at another branch of the credit union.

Shortly after Roatch left the second branch of the credit union, a non-member came in and cashed 2,862 dimes. Police found the phone number he gave listed back to Roatch's brother.

If convicted, Roatch faces a maximum penalty of 12 years and six months of imprisonment and a fine of $25,000 for the burglary charge, six years of imprisonment and a $10,000 fine for the theft charge.

He remains in custody at the Douglas County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is Jan. 18.