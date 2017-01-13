Investigators executed a search warrant Tuesday at Colton's residence on the 1700 block of Cumming Avenue. They found several items indicating drug use and distribution, including a digital scale, 33.23 grams of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, an air pistol, a folded paper with 0.7 grams of heroin in it and baggies with twisted-off corners.

Under the same warrant, officers arrested Colton at a Superior gas station. Police allegedly found marijuana in plain view in his vehicle and more than $1,700 in cash on his person along with a cell phone.

Colton told Investigator Sean Holmgren that neither he, nor his girlfriend, use heroin, although he mentioned several times that he uses marijuana. Neither of them are employed.

Colton told Holmgren that he started selling heroin about three months ago because times were tough and he needed to make money. He told the investigator that he buys a quarter pound of marijuana for about $600 every week and sells half of it.

He was released on a $5,000 signature bond and ordered not to use or possess any controlled substance or drug paraphernalia without a valid prescription. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 25.